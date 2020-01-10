Kin seek ban on films based on Kerala cyanide killing

Kerala serial killing accused Jolly Joseph's sons have approached the court seeking a ban on movies and television serials based on the serial murders of the family members.

A local court at Thamarasserry in rural parts of Kozhikode district in North Kerala sent a notice to a couple of producers and authorities of a private television channel asking them to appear on January 13.

Jolly was accused of killing six family members, including her first husband Roy Thomas, by lacing cyanide in food during 2002 to 2016 at Koodathayi in Kozhikode district. The mystery behind the killing was unfolded only last year and Jolly and a couple of others who helped her were held by the police.

Subsequently, a couple of producers announced movies based on the serial killing incident. A prominent producer Antony Perumbavoor even announced a movie with ace actor Mohanlal as investigation officer. A private television channel was about to start telecast of a serial based on the killings.

However, Jolly's two sons, Remo and Renold and Roy's sister Renji approached the court stating the film would aggravate the mental trauma faced by them, especially the teenage children. Hence they wanted a stay of the film.