'Knocked out teeth with stone': Tamil Nadu cop placed on 'compulsory wait' after allegations of torture

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu was on Monday placed on “compulsory wait” after a group of men alleged that he subjected them to torture by knocking out their teeth with cutting pliers. Two of them alleged that the ASP crushed their testicles.

The shocking allegations of custodial torture was levelled by at least 10 men from Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district, following which the DGP took action against the IPS officer, Balveer Singh. In a video released, three men said the ASP was at the Ambasamudram police station when they and six others were taken there after being arrested in a case relating to a clash over a love affair.

Read | Newborn 'crushed under police boot' in Jharkhand; FIR against 6 policemen

“The ASP who was wearing white gloves called me and knocked my teeth with a stone. Others who came with me including my brothers were also subjected to similar torture by the police officer. My brother is newly married and he is now confined to his bed,” Chellappa said in the video.

Others who appeared in the video also made similar allegations against the ASP, against whom Tirunelveli District Collector K P Karthikeyan ordered an inquiry on Sunday. On Monday, the DGP issued another order placing him on compulsory wait.

“Thiru Balveer Singh IPS, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ambasamudram sub-division, Tirunelveli district is brought to Chief Officer VR (meaning Vacancy Reserve) with immediate effect,” said a memorandum dated March 27 from the office of the Director General of Police.

Alleged custodial torture of people in police custody isn't new in Tamil Nadu with a slew of such cases reported in the past few years. A father-son duo died in 2020 due to injuries suffered from custodial torture by policemen.