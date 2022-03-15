Kochi bar hotel booked for deploying women bartenders

A bar hotel at Kochi in Kerala was booked on charges of deploying women, including foreigners, as bartenders.

A recently renovated dance pub of a bar hotel near the Cochin Shipyard had deployed foreign women as bartenders. Wide publicity was also given to the opening of the renovated bar that was reopened on Saturday.

Excise department sources said that the Kerala Abkari rules did not allow deploying women as bartenders. A bar hotel in Thiruvananthapuram had received an exemption from court for deploying women to serve liquor. But it was not applicable for all.

An excise team carried out a search at the bar on Monday night and registered a case against the hotel authorities.

