Kochi flat eviction: Residents launch stir seeking time

As the Kerala government was planning to start evicting residents of the 343 flats in Kochi that face Supreme Court's demolition order from Sunday, the flat residents have sought more time.

A joint action council of the flat residents are also launching an indefinite strike raising various demands including speedy payment of the interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh each and restoration of power and water connection. The government should end denial of basic human rights to the flat residents, the joint council urged in a statement.

Binoj B, a resident, said that enough time should be allowed for the residents to shift. "It is not easy for the families to shift to a new residence all on a sudden. A minimum time for arranging alternative accommodation as well as to shift household items was required. The government should also ensure an ideal place for accommodating those flat owners who do not have an alternative place," he told DH.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose told the media that the eviction of flat residents and demolition of the apartments would go ahead as per the 138-day action plan submitted by the government before the Supreme Court. The interim compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to each family would be given within four weeks.

Sources said that the government was unlikely to go for a forceful eviction from Sunday, but may give a couple of days time for the flat owners to move out voluntarily. As per the action plan prepared by the government, the agency for demolishing the five apartments would be finalised only by October 9. Hence the government can give up to one week time for the flat residents to vacate the premises.

The demolition process is expected to begin by October 11 and would take 90 days, while another 30 days would be required for clearing the debris.