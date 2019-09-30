Kochi flat eviction: Row emerges over land ownership

A fresh row is emerging over the ownership of the land in which the apartments in Kochi to be demolished are situated.

While the flat owners claim that the government authorities assured that the land would be given back to them after demolishing the apartments, government sources told DH that no such decision was taken yet.

Meanwhile, Kerala former chief minister and senior CPM leader V S Achuthanandan has said in a statement that compensation should be given to the flat owners only after the government took over the land.

Flat owners' action council leader advocate Shamsuddin told DH that during a meeting with government officials on Sunday regarding eviction of the flat occupants, the government officials assured that the after the apartments were demolished the land would be handed over to the flat owners.

However, T H Nadeera, chairperson of Marad municipality, the local body concerned, said that no decision on land's ownership was taken yet. The government would have to take a call on the matter, she told DH.

A government official said that since the flat owners were being given compensation by the government they could not claim ownership of the land. The SC appointed committee headed by retired judge Justice K Balakrishnan Nair may consider the issue. If the land is given back to the flat owners they may construct apartment complying with the CRZ norms.

Four apartments comprising of five high-rise towers are facing the demolition order of the SC. Golden Kayaloram, H20 Holy Faith, two towers of Alfa Serene and Jains Coral cave are facing demolition order. Though the SC also cited CRZ violation in the sanction given to Holiday Heritage apartment, its construction was not initiated by the builders.