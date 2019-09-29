Kochi flat owners agree to move out by October 3

Residents of almost all the 343 flats at Kochi in Kerala that face Supreme Court's demolition order have agreed to move out by October 3 after the government authorities informed that there was no other option for them other than going ahead with the Supreme Court order to demolish the five high-rises that flouted CRZ norms.

Though the flat owners launched an indefinite hunger strike on Sunday, with one of them going on a fasting, it was called off by afternoon following talks initiated by Ernakulam district collector S Suhas with representatives of the flat owners. Most flat owners also started shifting furniture and other household items.

Flat owners' action council leader advocate Shamsuddin said that the district administration assured that the compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to each flat owner would be distributed with in a week. The government officials also assured that even as October 3 was the deadline for the residents to vacate the flats, the government would give two of three days relaxation. It was also assured that a valuation of all the flats would be done before demolition.

The collector also informed that as many as 510 vacant flats in various parts of Kochi city have been identified for providing rehabilitation to the flat residents being evicted. The flat owners would have to pay the rent.

Mr. Shamsuddin said that the flat owners raised objection in meeting the rent. But the government officials maintained that they had no provision to meet the rent. They however assured to get some relaxations in the rents.

Meanwhile, power supply and water supply to the apartments that was disconnected the other day was restored temporarily by Sunday. Government officials also started collection details of all the flat residents on Sunday.