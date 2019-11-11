Kochi high-rises to be demolished in January

Five high-rises at Kochi in Kerala that face Supreme Court's demolition order for CRZ norms violations will be demolished next January.

Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose, who reviewed the demolition plans on Monday, said that the three high-rises would be demolished using the controlled explosion technique on January 11 and 12. Structural analysis of buildings within a 50-metre radius of the high rises would be done before and after the demolition. Covering would also be provided to these buildings.

While H20 Holy Faith and twin towers of nearby apartment Alfa Secre would be initially demolished, Golden Kayaloram and Jains Coral Cave would be demolished on the second day.

All the flat owners were paid an initial compensation of Rs 25 lakh as per an SC order. The SC-appointed committee initially limited the compensation only to the lower values shown in the deeds, which was suspected to be under-valuation.

Meanwhile, apart from the ongoing investigation by Kerala Police's Crime Branch into the flat construction, the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau also launched a probe into the corruption angles involved.