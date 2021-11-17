Kochi hotel owner held in connection with accident killing models

A hotel owner at Kochi in Kerala was arrested by the police on Wednesday in connection with the death of three including a former Miss Kerala title holder in a road accident recently.

Roy Joseph Vaylattu, owner of No.18 hotel at Fort Kochi, and five employees of the hotel were arrested. It was learnt that they were accused of destroying a hard disk of the CCTV system of the hotel.

Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, her friend and runner-up in the Miss Kerala contest Anjana Shajan and their friends Mohammed Ashiq and Abdul Rahman were in the car that met with the accident during the late hours of November 1 in Kochi city. While the two women died on the spot, Ashiq died the other day. Abdul Rahman who was driving the car was booked by the police for drunken driving. They were returning after a party at a hotel at Fort Kochi.

The initial assumption was that the over speeding car met with the accident while trying to avoid hitting a two wheeler. Later it was found from some CCTV visuals that another luxury car was chasing the car that met with the accident. A businessman driving the car, identified as Shyju, was also present at the party and hence the police initiated a detailed probe into the events at the hotel. But it was found that a hard disk containing video footages of the party was missing.

Some hotel employees were reported to have told the police that the hard disk was destroyed as instructed by the hotel owner.

The police arrested the hotel owner and staff as they failed to produce the missing hard disk.

The police earlier faced allegations of lapses in the probe, especially in checking the CCTV system of the hotel and quizzing the hotel owner.