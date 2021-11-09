Kochi hotel under scanner after road accident kills three, including ex-Miss Kerala

The police are proving a DJ party at a hotel in Kochi in connection with a recent road accident that claimed the lives of three, including a former Miss Kerala titleholder, as the driver of the car who survived the accident, was drunk.

Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, her friend and runner-up in the Miss Kerala contest Anjana Shajan and their friends Mohammed Ashiq and Abdul Rahman were returning from a DJ party at a hotel at Fort Kochi. The car met with the accident late on November 1 killing the two women on the spot. Ashiq died the other day and Rahman, who survived, was booked by the police for drunken driving.

On Tuesday the police sought video footage of the DJ party from the hotel but the hotel authorities maintained that they did not know the password to access it. The police has seized the hard disk and the bar licence of the hotel has been suspended.

Police suspect that drug trafficking also took place at the party and Covid-19 guidelines were also not adhered to. The hotel authorities will face legal action, police sources said.

