Kochi illegal flats allottees must be compensated: SC

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 27 2019, 11:59am ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2019, 12:28pm ist

The Supreme Court of India on Friday stated that the allottees in the illegal flats at CRZ in Kochi must be compensated. 

The apex court has ordered compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each flat owner to be paid within four weeks time. The court has fixed the matter for further hearing on October 25. The Court has also said that a committee of retired judges, technical experts and a civil engineers will further evaluate the compensation payable to the flat owners.

More to follow...

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kochi
Supreme Court
Comments (+)
 