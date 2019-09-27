Kochi illegal flats allottees must be compensated: SC

The Supreme Court of India on Friday stated that the allottees in the illegal flats at CRZ in Kochi must be compensated.

The apex court has ordered compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each flat owner to be paid within four weeks time. The court has fixed the matter for further hearing on October 25. The Court has also said that a committee of retired judges, technical experts and a civil engineers will further evaluate the compensation payable to the flat owners.

