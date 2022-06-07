Kochi lagging in cleanliness, Kerala govt should take responsibility: Piyush Goyal

The port city of Kochi is lagging in cleanliness and the local bodies as well as the Kerala government has to take responsibility for it, Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.
Goyal, while picking up garbage from the roadside in the Marine Drive area of the city, told reporters that he loves Kochi, but not in the way he sees it over here. He also said that the city has plummeted several hundred positions in the cleanliness index in a short span of time.
Read | Restaurants cannot add service charge in food bills: Goyal
"I also love Kochi. But I do not love it in the way I see it over here. I do not love Kochi when in a short span of time it falls from fifth rank to 324 in the swachhta index. I think it is extremely sad," the Union Minister said. He further said "the local bodies and the government will also have to take responsibility" for the lack of cleanliness in the city.
The Union Minister was on a two-day visit to the southern state. On Monday he inaugurated various infrastructure projects at the Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) here including a 13-storey office space for budding entrepreneurs and an effluent treatment plant.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
No safer locations for us in Valley: Kashmiri Pandits
Who won? Depp-Heard verdict divides fans in India
Visvesvaraya terminal finally opens but without fanfare
DH Toon: Prophet row | Now Taliban is advising us
A journey of bonhomie
Apple unveils message recall, other 'wishlist' features
Earliest domestic chicken remains found in Thailand
Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra
Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note
IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid