Kochi: Residents yet to vacate even as deadline nears

The last date to vacate the 343 flats at Kochi, Kerala given by the Supreme Court and the government is on Thursday. Around 50 flat owners vacated the flat which is facing Supreme Court's demolition order till Wednesday.

Most of the flat owners demanded the government provide alternative flats for rehabilitation. The government officials said that no further extension could be given for vacating the flats and further steps like disconnection of power and water supply to the five high rises would be initiated soon.

The flat owners alleged that the government provided the list of 510 vacant flats in Kochi for the rehabilitation purpose but most of the flats were not vacant. Following this incident Snehil Kumar Singh, Sub-Collector who is in charge of demolitions of flat said that a revised list of vacant flats would be provided after meeting flat owners on Wednesday

A joint action council of local residents demanded the government to ensure the protection of 3000 families residing close to the five high rises. Meanwhile, the state government already initiated steps to identify the agency for demolishing the high rises and an expert team of IIT Chennai is assisting the government on this.