Kochi turns 'red' as CPI-M's 23rd state conference gets underway

The commercial capital of Kerala -- Kochi on Tuesday turned 'red' as the 23rd state conference of the CPI-M got underway with party veteran Ananthalavattom Anandan hoisting the party flag, here.

The party's who's who, both at the national and the state level, have all arrived here.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has lifted the Covid protocols, and enabled public functions to happen with a maximum of 1,500 people.

Vijayan, who wrote into the CPI-M's record books by getting a second successive term in Kerala, is the man of the moment and all eyes are on his presentation of the party document and its way forward.

Also Read | Kerala CPI(M) state conference to commence from March 1

With the CPI-M deciding to strictly enforce the age barrier for all, and all those above 75 will be moved out from crucial committees that include the nearly two dozen state secretariats and the nearly 90-member state committee.

But state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who in all likelihood is to get a third and final term, said all those veteran leaders who will have to leave the committees will be given appropriate responsibilities.

Meanwhile, it is reported that former two-time Minister G.Sudhakaran, who did not get a seat to contest the 2021 Assembly polls, has now given a letter to both Balakrishnan and Vijayan that he need not be considered for the state committee.

Another important thing that might get discussed is the tie with the Indian Union Muslim League -- the second biggest ally in the Congress-led Opposition -- as speculation have began after there was a meeting between it's top brass P.K. Kunhalikutty and CPI-M's independent legislator and former Minister K.T. Jaleel, besides a Facebook post by two time former State Finance Minister and veteran CPI-M ideologue Thomas Isaac leading to speculation that the IUML might join the Left.

But dismissing any such moves was its veteran former lawmaker T.K. Hamza, who said it was nothing but a sinister move by some vested interests.

"Such a thing can never happen as the BJP and IUML are two sides of the same coin and if the IUML can be taken, then the BJP also can and therefore such a thing can never ever happen," said Hamza.

Veteran legislator and former State Minister M.M. Mani, known for his razor sharp tongue was another veteran spotted at the venue, and when asked if the age bar of 75 will play spoilsport to his position in the state committee and secretariat, he said, "All such things will be decided by the party and whatever the party decides it will be abided as done always."

Dropping enough hints, State Industries Minister P. Rajeev said the party is planning to come out with a document where they are looking at things 25 years from now. Left Democratic Front convenor A. Vijayaraghavan said they are aiming to give the people of the state a world class living and that's the party's aim.

Check out DH's latest videos: