Kochi's coastal areas hit by double whammy of sea erosion, Covid-19 spike

The coastal areas of Kochi in Kerala are struggling with the spike in Covid-19 cases and flooding of houses owing to sea erosion.

The Chellanam coastal areas were the worst-hit with over hundred houses getting flooded. Over 200 persons in the locality also tested Covid-19 positive.

While a triple lockdown was put in place in the locality owing to Covid-19, those on quarantine were forced to come out of their houses. Many were taking shelter on rooftops.

Though the people of the area earlier used to shift to houses of relatives, now it was also not possible owing to the Covid-19 scenario.

Covid-19 first line treatment was opened in the area and steps like free ration supply were initiated on the direction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.