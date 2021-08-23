Kodanad case: Accused move Madras HC to examine Palaniswami, Sasikala

In a new twist to the Kodanad break-in, three persons accused in the case have moved the Madras High Court seeking to examine former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, ousted AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala and six others in the case.

The Criminal Revision Petition under Section 233 of Cr. PC was filed by Deepu, Satheesan, and Santhosh Samy. They wanted the court to examine Palaniswami, Sasikala, Jayalalithaa’s foster son V N Sudakaran, the then-Nilgiris Collector Shankar, the then-Nilgiris SP Murali Rambha, two employees of the Kodanad Estate and an AIADMK office-bearer from Gudalur.

Read | AIADMK leaders ask Guv to intervene in Kodanad case

The petition was filed after the District Sessions Judge rejected the plea to examine the above-mentioned persons except Natarajan, a staff of the Estate, as witnesses. The petition demanded that the High Court set aside the order of the Sessions Court and issue a direction to examine all the witnesses.

“The learned judge of the trial court failed to consider the sensitivity of the case wherein the Second Respondent (accused Sayan) has come forward in digital media to depose about the involvement of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and dismissed the petition in a mechanical manner,” the petition said.

The sessions judge “erred in rushing up” the proceedings of the case while the investigation officer has intentionally left out to record the statements of material witnesses, they alleged.

The petition has been filed at a time the DMK government has ordered reinvestigation into the case. Palaniswami has cried foul alleging that the DMK was trying to “frame” him in the case.