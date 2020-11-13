Kodiyeri Balakrishnan seeks leave from CPM Kerala secretary post

CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has taken leave from the party secretary post in Kerala citing medical reasons.

The decision came close on the heels of his son Bineesh Kodiyeri being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Bengaluru drug trafficking case.

A statement issued by CPM said that Balakrishnan was granted leave for medical reasons. The Left Democratic Front convenor in Kerala A Vijayaraghavan will be holding the charge of CPM state secretary.

Balakrishnan had availed leave from party secretary post last year also for treatment in the US. But he later returned to party secretary post and was reported to have regained health and was quite actively involved in politics. CPM leaders maintained that now he required further treatment and hence sought leave.

However, it is strongly believed that the present move was aimed at protecting the party's image especially since the Assembly elections in Kerala, which is hardly five months away, is very crucial for the CPM at the national level also as Kerala is the lone state where the CPM is in power now. Local body elections in Kerala are also scheduled for next month.

Balakrishnan has been a close confidant of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was serving as party secretary since 2015. He also served as home minister in Kerala earlier.

Links of Bineesh with the Bengaluru drug racket surfaced after Anoop Muhammed held by the NCB revealed about Bineesh's financial support to him. Subsequently the ED arrested Bineesh and even raided his house in Thiruvananthapuram where Balakrishnan even used to stay till recently.

Balakrishnan had earlier maintained that he was not responsible for any unlawful acts by his son and CPM would not support Bineesh in any way. CPM leaders including general secretary Sitaram Yechury had even maintained that there was no reason for Balakrishnan to quit.