Deceased AI plane crash passenger tests Covid-19 +ve

Kozhikode flight crash: Deceased passenger tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Kozhikode, Kerala,
  • Aug 08 2020, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 12:28 ist
Security personnel stand guard in front of the wreckage from an Air India Express jet. Credit: AFP

One of the 18 passengers, who died when an Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed landed at the airport here, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel told the media that sample of the passengers were sent for testing and one, Sudheer Varyath (45), has returned positive for the disease.

Health Minister K K Shailaja has asked all the people who were engaged in the rescue operations should report to the health authorities and go on self-quarantine as a precautionary measure and get themselves tested.

The flight with 190 passengers and crew on board had overshot the runway here while landing on Friday night and fell into a valley about 35 feet below and broke into two portions.

The condition of 16 passengers, admitted to various hospitals, is serious, Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Air India Express flight
Kozhikode
Kerala

