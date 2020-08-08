Kozhikode flight crash: Four cabin crew members safe

Kozhikode flight crash: Four cabin crew members safe, says airlines

PTI
PTI, Kozhikode,
  • Aug 08 2020, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 12:20 ist
Rescue operation underway after an Air India Express flight with passengers on board en route from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode. Credit: PTI Photo

Four cabin crew members of the Air India Express flight that crash-landed at the Karipur airport here are safe, the national transporter said on Saturday.

"The four cabin crew members are confirmed safe," Air India Express said in a bulletin.

Air India Express Employees Union said cabin crew suffered some injuries and are under treatment at the Kozhikode hospital.

Eighteen people including two pilots were killed and scores injured when an AIE flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the tabletop runway in Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions. 

