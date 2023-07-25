KPCC chief files defamation case against CPI(M) secy

KPCC chief Sudhakaran files defamation case against CPI(M) secretary M V Govindan

The Congress had earlier lodged a complaint with the state police chief against the 'false' statement made by Govindan.

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Jul 25 2023, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 20:48 ist
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran. Credit: PTI File Photo

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran on Tuesday filed a defamation case against CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan in a magistrate court here over his remarks against him connecting him with a POCSO case involving self-styled controversial antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal. Sudhakaran, who personally appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court here, also filed defamation cases against the CPI(M) party publication as well as another party leader from Kannur district, his lawyer said.

Citing a report that appeared in the CPI(M) mouthpiece, Govindan had said that the victim in the POCSO case told the Crime Branch that Sudhakaran was present at one of the locations where she was raped by Mavunkal.

Later, in a setback to the ruling party, the Crime Branch wing of Kerala Police said the survivor of the rape case, in which Mavunkal was sentenced to life imprisonment, had not made any statement referring to Sudhakaran.

The Congress had earlier lodged a complaint with the state police chief against the "false" statement made by Govindan. Then the party alleged that Govindan had committed offences under various sections -- including 153(A) (promoting enmity), 499, and 500 (defamation) -- of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Kerala Police Act, and therefore he should be punished.

