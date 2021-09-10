KPCC chief unveils plan to revamp Congress in Kerala, to form disciplinary committees

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran has put forward a slew of directions to strengthen the party in the state and said there will be disciplinary panels and even appraisals to evaluate leaders.

At a two-day leadership workshop, organised for the newly appointed DCC presidents, which concluded on Thursday, Sudhakaran presented the guidelines for the party workers to strengthen its base.

"The party will give responsibilities to the office-bearers and their performances will be reviewed at regular intervals. Those who fail to perform will be removed from the posts," Sudhakran had told the media on Thursday evening.

The Congress party in Kerala which is trying to recover from the massive drubbing it faced in the 2021 state Assembly election in which it won just 21 of the 93 seats it contested in the 140-member assembly, has recently undergone a leadership change.

Talking to the media after the two-day workshop, Sudhakaran had said directions have been issued to leaders to refrain from promoting personalised publicity materials like flex boards and asked to promote party-centric agendas.

"One man-one post will be implemented in the party. We will also monitor the functioning of cooperative societies ruled by Congress. Also the large number of people in the dais of Congress party functions will be stopped," Sudhakaran had said.

At the workshop that was held at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies, Sudhakaran had told the DCC leaders that the discipline of party workers is of utmost importance and warned that stern action would be taken in case of any indiscipline.

The KPCC has decided to form disciplinary committees at the district and state level and warn the cadre and leaders that criticising the party and its leaders should be done within the party fora and not in public platforms.

Check out latest videos from DH: