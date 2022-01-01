Krishna idol found broken inside park in Coimbatore, local BJP leader demands action

Krishna idol found broken inside park in Coimbatore

Police removed the broken pieces and an investigation is under way into the incident

PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Jan 01 2022, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 18:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo/S K Dinesh

A life-size idol of Lord Krishna was found vandalised in the early hours of Saturday at Bharati Park here prompting local BJP leaders to seek immediate action against the miscreants.

Morning walkers noticed broken pieces of the idol strewn across the place and immediately alerted police.

Local BJP leaders, including the party's district president R Nandakumar, arrived at the spot and demanded the police must take action against "communal forces" being supported by a few "anti-Hindu" organisations that are reportedly involved in the act.

Police removed the broken pieces and an investigation is under way into the incident.

The Hindu Munnani, a right-wing outfit, also condemned the incident and announced it will stage a demonstration in the city on Monday over the issue.

