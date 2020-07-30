Krishna river board halts Andhra Pradesh's lift irrigation scheme

Krishna river board halts Andhra's lift irrigation plan

  • Jul 30 2020, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 21:21 ist
Silhouette of people fishing on the bank of Krishna river is seen during sunset, in Vijayawada. Credit: PTI Photo

The Krishna River Management Board has instructed Andhra Pradesh to stop the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, the Telangana government said on Thursday.

In a move objected by Telangana, the Jaganmohan Reddy government had in May issued an order for allocation of Rs 6,829 crore for the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme and supporting canal system to draw three TMC per day from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator on the Srisailam reservoir.

Telangana officials had then approached the KRMB challenging AP’s decision and to prevent the state from awarding contracts for the said works. Telangana says the project would be in violation of the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act 2014 and that it would adversely impact the Telangana projects in the Krishna basin.

“The board found fault with Andhra government granting administrative sanctions to the construction of new projects on Krishna and warned that AP cannot go forward without taking permission from the Central Water Commission (CWC),” a statement from Telangana CMO said referring to a letter from KRMB member Harikesh Meena to the Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation), AP.

KRMB also made it clear that for any new projects, a Detailed Project Report should be submitted to the CWC and permission should be taken from the apex committee, Telangana officials said.

