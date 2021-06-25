Krishna water dispute: Telangana CM Rao plans new projects in retaliation to AP's lift irrigation scheme

The Telangana government which is resenting the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme of Andhra Pradesh has now planned to build various water storage projects drawing water from the Krishna river, “to protect its farmer interests, come what may.”

The water war between the two Telugu twins has intensified again in the last few days, with Jaganmohan Reddy reportedly going ahead with the water lift project at the Srisailam reservoir.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao government has last week stated Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and the RajoliBanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) right canal as “illegal constructions.”

In retaliation, Telangana is now going for construction of various projects drawing water from the Krishna river, its tributaries.

“The cabinet, which met on Saturday, has severely condemned the AP government approach not paying heed to the instructions of the National Green Tribunal and the Centre. In this backdrop, it was decided to go to any extent to protect the interests of Telangana farmers,” CMO officials said.

Accordingly, a decision was taken to construct Jogulamba Barrage at Alampur on River Krishna to take 60-70 TMC of floodwater through pipeline and lift the same to Edula reservoir, which is part of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme of Telangana.

It was also decided to construct Pulichintala Left Canal to supply water to two lakh acres in Nalgonda, Suryapet districts and a flood flow canal at Kusumarti where Krishna’s tributary Bhima enters Telangana. The storage capacities of the reservoirs under the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme would be increased by 20 TMC.

A few other irrigation, drinking water schemes are also proposed and the irrigation department was instructed to initiate surveys and prepare Detailed Project Reports for execution of these projects, officials said.

The Andhra Pradesh government had initiated RLIS in May last year to draw three TMC per day from the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator on the Srisailam reservoir and had allocated Rs 6829 crore for the scheme and supporting canal system.

