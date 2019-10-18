KSR's bypoll rally canceled due to harsh weather

Amidst the ongoing indefinite strike by the Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC) employees indefinite strike that has crippled the intra and inter state bus services, the public meeting of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been cancelled much to the disappointment of local cadre. The Chief Minister was supposed to address an election rally in Huzurganagar which is going for by-poll on 21 October.

The CMO in a statement said that the proposed visit of CM to Huzurnagar was cancelled in view of the adverse weather conditions and heavy rain in Huzurnagar accompanied by lightning and storms. “In view of the suggestion from the aviation department, the scheduled meeting stands cancelled. Aviation department has not given clearance to the Helicopter which CM KCR is supposed to use for leaving Huzurnagar today,” the statement said.

The by-election was necessitated after the TPCC chief Capt Uttamkumar Reddy resigned Huzurnagar MLA seat and retained the MP seat. TRS for the first after coming to power for the second term is facing heat in a multi corned fight. While Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife Padmavathi is giving a tough fight to TRS candidate, the TDP and BJP are also in the fray. The Communist Party of India (CPI) which initially declared its support to TRS later withdrew its support after the Chief Minister KCR declared that more than 48,000 TSRTC staff lost their jobs.

KCR reviews

The Chief Minister spent his time at the official residence on Thursday reviewing the latest situation arising due to the indefinite strike of the RTC employees. The CM along with senior officials has approved the stance that the state government must take on Friday before the High Bench that is dealing with the petition filed against the government’s decision. The Court directed the KCR government to pay September month’s salary and also to appoint e Managing Director to the TSRTC.

Meanwhile the state governor Tamilasai Soundararajan has also sought details of the present position of availability of transportation facilities to commuters. It is believed that the transportation department Secretary Sunil Sharma has apprised her of the situation.

On the other hand the Convener of the Joint Action Committee of TSRTC unions Ashwathama Reddy alleged that the KCR government is tapping his mobile phone. He warned of political upheaval in the state if the strike continued.