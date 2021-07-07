KSRTC ready to resume services between Kerala and Karnataka: State Transport minister

'KSRTC ready to resume services on Kerala-K'taka route'

Services between Palakkad and Salem would not be started now as the Tamil Nadu government has not given permission

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 07 2021, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 23:36 ist
The services would be run in a limited manner via Kozhikode-Kasaragod depending on the needs of the passengers. Credit: DH Photo

KSRTC is ready to start inter-state services to Karnataka from July 12 once the neighbouring state agrees to it, Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju said on Wednesday.

The minister said the state government has informed the Karnataka government that Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was ready to resume services between the two in view of some relaxation of Covid restrictions in both the states, a press statement said.

"We are waiting for the reply of the Government of Karnataka.Ticket booking for these services can be done only after receiving a reply from Karnataka," he has said in the statement.

The services would be run in a limited manner via Kozhikode-Kasaragod depending on the needs of the passengers, it said and added that buses would be operated in full compliance with Covid protocol. Once services between the two states are resumed, Karnataka Road Corporation will operate buses on the same route,the minister said.

Services between Palakkad and Salem would not be started now as the Tamil Nadu government has not given permission, he added.

Karnataka
Kerala
Bus services

