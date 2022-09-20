KSRTC staffer beats up man in front of daughter, HC intervenes

A man was beaten up in front of his daughter by a staff member of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation at a bus station at Kattakada, on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The incident triggered outrage across the state after a video footage of the incident was made public. In one of the protests, agitators damaged a KSRTC bus.

The Kerala High Court suo moto sought a report on the incident.

Transport minister Antony Raju suspended four staff members, including the station master and the duty guard. The police registered a case and took the accused into custody.

The man, identified as a local resident Preman, was thrashed following an altercation over KSRTC staff insisting on more documents to renew the concession card of his daughter, who is a degree student.

In the video, the girl could be seen pleading not to assault her father. The girl alleged that she was pushed aside by the accused.