KSRTC strike affects bus services in Puttur division

The employees' strike has left many regular commuters stranded across Karnataka.

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS , Mangaluru,
  • Dec 12 2020, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 14:04 ist
Credit: MS Manjunath

All buses from the Puttur division were suspended on Saturday due to the ongoing strike of the KSRTC workers.

On average, 450 buses operate from the division every day within Dakshina Kannada district and on longer routes outside the district, KSRTC Puttur Divisional Controller Jayakar Shetty told DH.

The employees' strike has inconvenienced regular passengers on routes within the Puttur KSRTC division, which includes Puttur, Sullia, BC Road, Belthangady and Madikeri depots. Buses from this division operate to Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Davangere and Panaji.

Buses from Mangaluru KSRTC division operated normally with little disturbance on long routes. “Buses are operating normally from the division. Police are alert on the routes where buses are being operated,” Mangaluru KSRTC Divisional Controller Arun said.

Karnataka
KSRTC
Mangaluru

