KTR seeks Centre's approval for phase-2 of Hyderabad Metro costing Rs 8,453 crore

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has sought central government in-principle approval for the second phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail.

The minister wants the approval for Phase -II, costing Rs 8,453 crore, as a jointly owned project of the Government of India (GoI) and Government of Telangana with external financial assistance.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, KTR requested inclusion of the said proposal in the ensuing union budget for the year 2023-24.

The new metro line, from BHEL to Lakdikapul, is proposed to be 26 kilometers long with 23 stations.

Also Read | BMRCL gets central govt award

KTR sought to meet the Union minister to explain the project details. To avoid delays in processing, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), as prepared by DMRC, and other related documents were sent to New Delhi on October 27, the minister added.

“Hyderabad is the fastest growing Metropolitan city in terms of quarterly and year on year growth of real estate sector especially since 2019-20. With the opening up of all the offices in the post Covid-19 scenario, the need for expansion and strengthening of the public transportation system needs no emphasis,” KTR added.

Phase-I of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project spanning over 69 kilometers was successfully implemented and is fully operational. Incidentally, it is the world’s largest Metro Rail Project in PPP mode under the Viability Gap Funding scheme of the central government, KTR said on Monday.