KTR slams Modi government for 'PR exercise' during evacuation of students from Ukraine

He took aim at a video in which MoS Ajay Bhatt is heard telling students evacuated from Ukraine that their lives were saved due to the grace of PM Narendra Modi

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 04 2022, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 13:21 ist
KT Rama Rao. Credit: DH File Photo

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao has slammed the Narendra Modi government for what he called its "PR exercise" during the evacuation of Indians from war-torn Ukraine.

Rama Rao on Friday took to Twitter to hit out at the Centre over the PR exercise. He posted a video in which minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt is heard telling students evacuated from Ukraine that their lives were saved due to the grace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, called it 'height of nonsense'.

"Jeevan Bach Gaya Hai Modi Ji ki Krupa Se!!! Seriously, what a terrible way of doing PR with distressed & tired students. Heights of nonsense," wrote KTR, who is state minister for industries, information technology, municipal administration and urban development.

The video clip was from Ajay Bhatt's interaction with evacuees on Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft after it landed at the Hindon airbase near Delhi on Thursday. He is also seen prodding evacuees to raise slogans of 'Modi ji zindabad'.

