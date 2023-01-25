KTR trains guns on BJP over price rise, communal issues

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao launched a broadside against the BJP-led central government over the allegedly mounting debt, rise in prices of fuel in the country, communal issues and others.
Addressing a public meeting at Narayanpet town after attending various development programmes on Tuesday, he alleged that the present NDA government took huge debt in eight and half years compared to all the Prime Ministers put together before PM Modi. Referring to an article written by Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the PM in a newspaper, allegedly favouring taxing farmers' income in India, Rama Rao said it is a horrible idea to tax the farmers.
Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also flayed the comments of BJP leaders over the NDA government building highways and airports. Toll tax is imposed on the highways, while airports are built by private companies, the ruling BRS leader said. He also charged that the BJP rakes up communal issues instead of talking about bread and butter issues. Meanwhile, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on the BRS government on various issues.
Addressing the BJP's state executive meeting at Mahabubnagar, he said a white paper should be released on the assets of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao's family.
