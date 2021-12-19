Kudumbasree ineligible for animal birth control: HC

Kudumbasree ineligible to undertake animal birth control measures, rules Kerala High Court

The order came while hearing a PIL initiated by the court in the wake of the gruesome killing of a dog named Bruno

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Dec 19 2021, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 18:46 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

The Kerala High Court directed the LDF government to immediately restrain Kudumbasree units from performing animal birth control (ABC) procedures in the state as none of their personnel is qualified for carrying out such activities. Another reason cited by the high court was the non-recognition of the organisation by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) for carrying out ABC procedures.

A bench of justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and P Gopinath issued the direction to the Secretary of the Agricultural Animal Husbandry (F) Department who was asked to issue the necessary instructions within a week.

The order came while hearing a PIL initiated by the court in the wake of the gruesome killing of a dog named Bruno. It was tied up and beaten to death by some people at the Adimalathura beach on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. The direction was issued after the court was informed that in many districts of the state, ABC procedures were being carried out by members of the Kudumbasree.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala High Court
Kerala
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

 