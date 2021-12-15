Kumki elephants to trace 'missing' tiger at Wayanad

The tiger was spotted in the camera traps set up in the area

Arjun Ragunath
Arjun Ragunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • Dec 15 2021, 02:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 02:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a bid to trace a tiger that has been giving sleepless nights to the people of Kurukanmoola near Mananthavady in Wayanad district of Kerala, the forest department has deployed trained captive elephants that are known as 'Kumki' elephants.

Around 15 domestic animals were killed by a tiger in the region over the last two weeks and the efforts to capture the tiger using methods like setting up cages did not yield any result. Hence two trained elephants were deployed on Tuesday.

Wayanad south divisional forest officer Shajna Karim told DH that the trained elephants were being deployed to carry out searches in possible hideouts of the tiger as well as to drive away it. Such a method was used earlier also to drive away wild animals once all efforts to capture fail.

The tiger was spotted in the camera traps set up in the area. But it could not be spotted during the day light so far. A tiger capturing team was also camping in the region, said the forest official.

Many parts of Wayanad were witnessing man-animal conflict. Farmers in the region were suffering massive crop loss due to attack by wild boars, elephants and monkeys.

