Gowri sworn in as HC judge; SC declines to stay oath

L C Victoria Gowri sworn in as Madras HC judge; SC declines to stay oath

More to follow...

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 07 2023, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 11:10 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Advocate L C Victoria Gowri, whose appointment is being opposed by lawyers for her links with the BJP, was on Tuesday sworn in as an additional judge of the Madras High Court by Acting Chief Justice T Raja.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea against her appointment, saying it cannot direct the Collegium to reconsider its recommendation relating to Gowri.

The court added that there have been many instances when the additional judge was not made permanent when their performance was not satisfactory.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Madras High Court

What's Brewing

Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake

Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake

Production, sale of khadi products take a hit in K'taka

Production, sale of khadi products take a hit in K'taka

Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February

Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February

Handloom tourism on cards to popularise Ilkal sarees

Handloom tourism on cards to popularise Ilkal sarees

DH Toon | SEBI's silence over Adani case speaks volumes

DH Toon | SEBI's silence over Adani case speaks volumes

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

 