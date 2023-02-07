L C Victoria Gowri sworn in as Madras HC judge; SC declines to stay oath

Advocate L C Victoria Gowri, whose appointment is being opposed by lawyers for her links with the BJP, was on Tuesday sworn in as an additional judge of the Madras High Court by Acting Chief Justice T Raja.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea against her appointment, saying it cannot direct the Collegium to reconsider its recommendation relating to Gowri.
The court added that there have been many instances when the additional judge was not made permanent when their performance was not satisfactory.
More to follow...
