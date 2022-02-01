Lack of allocation for Kerala's semi-high-speed rail project brings relief to many

Even as the Kerala government is upset that most of its key demands were not considered in the Union Budget, the Opposition parties and environmentalists were heaving a sigh of relief as the proposed semi-high-speed rail project of the state did not find a place in the Budget.

One of the key demands of the Left-front government of Kerala was the financial allocation for its much-hyped semi-high-speed rail project named Silver Line. The Pinarayi Vijayan government had been repeatedly urging the Centre for financial assistance for the project.

But the project was facing stiff resistance in Kerala mainly owing to the environmental impacts it poses, large-scale eviction of people for land acquisition and the huge financial obligation estimated to be over Rs one lakh crore on the cash strapped exchequer. Opposition parties Congress and BJP were also objecting to the project while the government was carrying out massive campaigns.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed disappointment over not considering the state's pleas in the Budget. Meanwhile, Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress commented that amidst the disappointments over the Budget, the only relief was that the Centre did not make any allocation for the semi-high-speed project.

