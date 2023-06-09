No toilets for women lawyers: SC seeks Madras HC report

Lack of toilets for women lawyers in Nilgiris court complex: SC seeks detailed report from Madras HC

A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal asked the registry to file the report by Sunday (June 11)

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2023, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 16:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Madras High Court registry to file a detailed report on measures taken to address the lack of toilets for women lawyers in the Nilgiris Court Complex in Tamil Nadu's Ooty.

The apex court said the earlier report of the registrar general does not explain in detail about the facilities for women lawyers in the new court complex and as to whether there was any shrinkage of such facilities which were earlier available.

Also Read: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on internet shutdown in Manipur

A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal asked the registry to file the report by Sunday.

"Let a detailed report be filed by the high court administration through the registrar general. Such report should reach the registry of this court by Sunday through electronic mode and this matter shall be listed on June 12, Monday," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea by Women Lawyers' Association of Nilgiris alleging lack of toilet facilities for female advocates at the recently inaugurated combined court complex in Ooty.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma had written a letter on June 7 to the Registrar General of the Madras High Court seeking measures to address the lack of toilets for women lawyers in the Nilgiris Court Complex.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Tamil Nadu
Ooty
Madras High Court
Supreme Court of India
National Commission for Women

Related videos

What's Brewing

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

Heat from climate change making wildfires worse

Heat from climate change making wildfires worse

Hyderabad's 'fish prasadam' back after three years

Hyderabad's 'fish prasadam' back after three years

Miss World to be hosted in India after 27 years

Miss World to be hosted in India after 27 years

 