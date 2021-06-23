Lakshadweep police to continue quizzing Aisha Sultana

Lakshadweep-native actor Aisha Sultana was quizzed by the Kavaratti police for the second time on Wednesday in connection with the sedition case and asked her to turn up for quizzing again on Thursday.

Sources said that the quizzing began at around 10.30 am and lasted till 6.30 pm. The police were learnt to have verified her social media accounts, her contacts and foreign trips. Her statement was recorded earlier on Sunday also and she was also directed to not leave the island.

The Kavaratti police registered the case on the basis of a petition given by BJP Lakshadweep president Abdulkhader Haji citing a remark of Sultana in a TV channel discussion that Covid surge in Lakshadweep due to decisions of administrator Praful Khoda Patel was a 'bio weapon' of the BJP.

The Kerala HC had earlier directed that she should be given interim bail if she is arrested.

Meanwhile, the Lakshadweep administration issued a notice to Sultana accusing her of flouting Covid-19 quarantine norms.