Lance Naik Sai Teja: The call that never came

Lance Naik Sai Teja (27) missed a leisurely video chat with his kids on Wednesday morning as he had to go prepare for the tour with Gen Bipin Rawat while his five-year-old son was getting late for school.

So, the doting father promised to call his wife Shyamala in the evening for a hearty chatter with the tiny tots -- Mokshagna and Darshini (3).

Shyamala never received that call and instead got the news of the biggest catastrophe in her life.

Teja, a personal security officer of the Chief of Defence Staff, is among the 13 killed in the chopper crash in the Nilgiris including Gen Rawat and his wife Madhulika.

“He was feeling homesick and was planning to come home in January,” Shyamala, unable to hold back tears, said.

Also read: 'He promised to take us on vacation,' says slain IAF man's wife

The last time Teja was with them was during Vinayaka Chavithi, three months back, and Sankranti, the harvest and biggest festival in the region, would have been the right occasion for a happy reunion.

But now Teja's family – wife, his parents are grief-stricken while his two little kids still eagerly await the return of their dad to their home in Madanapalle in Chittoor district.

Teja hails from a farming family in Eguva-Regada village and close relatives say that he nurtured a passion to join the army since childhood.

He did succeed and was recruited into the Indian army as a jawan in 2013.

Teja later made his way into the para special forces. He was appointed as PSO to the CDS based on his gallant performance.

Teja's younger brother is also in the armed forces now reportedly serving in Sikkim. Teja had shifted his wife and children to Madanapalle last year.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the tragic loss of lives and described Teja as “AP's brave son.” Various politicians, celebrities are offering their support to his family.

