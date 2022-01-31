Language and NEET row: DMK ups the ante against TN Governor 

On January 29, Murasoli, the mouthpiece of Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), launched a blistering attack on Governor R N Ravi for his Republic Day message in which he “indirectly” batted for the introduction of Hindi in the state that has consistently opposed the language for decades together.

Just two days earlier, on January 27, Industries and Tamil Official Language Minister Thangam Thenarasu had reminded the Governor that the state will continue to follow the “dual language” policy proposed first by DMK founder C N Annadurai after he took over as Chief Minister in 1967.

On Monday, MPs belonging to DMK and Congress from Tamil Nadu raised slogans against the Governor’s “delay” in approving a Bill passed by the state assembly seeking exemption from NEET for its students in Parliament during President Ram Nath Kovind’s address. This came hours after Murasoli again referred to the Governor’s speech, reminding “everyone” that the state never opposed any language but only their “imposition”.

These developments indicate the DMK’s disappointment with Ravi, who assumed office on September 18, 2021, after being transferred from Nagaland, and its willingness to “take on” the Governor, who it feels, is “exceeding his brief” and trying to “impose the Centre’s policies” on Tamil Nadu.

In the initial months after Ravi took over, the DMK came under criticism from various quarters after Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu wrote to department secretaries asking them to be ready with powerpoint presentations for the Governor.

Though the “unease” between the two sides were visible for some time now, the articles in Murasoli, edited by Chief Minister M K Stalin’s uncle Murasoli Selvam and owned by his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, have brought out in the open the differences between the Governor and the government.

The January 29 article castigated the Governor for his “depriving students of knowledge of “other Indian languages was unfair to all” remarking by commenting that Ravi should realise “Tamil Nadu was not Nagaland.”

DMK has been upset with Ravi for the “delay” in approving the NEET Bill and sending it for Presidential consent – the Bill was passed in the Assembly on September 13, 2021 – and had even demanded his resignation.

The last straw seems to have been the Governor’s Republic Day message stressing that students from Tamil Nadu also learn other Indian languages like students in other states. The DMK, which is ideologically opposed to the post of Governor, has in the past taken objections to the constitutional head of the state “interfering in the functioning of the government” even when it was occupying the Opposition benches.

Senior journalist R Bhagwan Singh, who covered Tamil Nadu for four decades, told DH that the articles in Murasoli signal DMK’s willingness to confront the Governor. “The Dravidian political culture believes and demands not just state autonomy for their administration when in power but also a total independence from the national mainstream, whether it is the Congress or the BJP which is ruling at the Centre,” he told DH.

Singh added that the DMK’s action not merely points to their long-standing “hostility” towards the Raj Bhavan but also denies opportunities of “learning another language” to the state’s youth.

