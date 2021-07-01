Laptop thief who had a bone to pick with medicos

A thief specialised in stealing laptops is not an unusual thing. But someone robbing laptops of medical students to exact an old revenge on the fraternity for the sake of his lover may sound bizarre.

The strange motive of a thief was unravelled when police nabbed Tamil Selvam, a 25-year-old engineering graduate from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, in connection with a recent laptop theft at the Pariyaram Medical College hospital in Kannur on Monday.

The man was picked up from Salem based on the complaint of a PG medical student of the hospital. During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had stolen hundreds of laptops of medical students in various states.

“As per his statement, he and his lover had an issue with some medical students in his home state in 2015. Some in the medical fraternity had allegedly misbehaved with his girlfriend and since then Selvam had been targeting medical students. That’s what he claimed,” a police official said.

It is said that his aim was to cause mental agony to medicos by stealing their valuables and selling them. The accused said he had landed in police custody in other states also in connection with the theft.

“We are not sure whether his claims are true. We have to verify things first. We expect more details to be revealed when we get him in our custody,” the official added.

The accused was arrested on Sunday and produced before a local court which remanded and sent him to jail, sources said.