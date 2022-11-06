Law against superstition a tightrope walk for Kerala government

A move to bring in a law against superstitions and sorcery has become a tightrope walk for the Communist government in Kerala owing to pressure from various quarters against it.

Various forums like the All Kerala Thantri Samajam openly cautioned the government that the proposed law should not be against existing religious practices. Astrologers were among those who are concerned that a legislation might affect their livelihood, said government sources.

Even CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said on Sunday that a law against superstitions could be a double-edged sword and hence the government was cautiously drafting it.

Sources said that in the proposed law the government may provide for exceptions even to certain existing practices that cause bodily injuries citing that people were involving in such acts voluntarily. The government may also hold discussions with the religious and community representatives before finalising the law.

It was following the recent killing of two women in Kerala in an alleged act of human sacrifice that the left-front government was forced to initiate steps to bring in a law against superstitions and sorcery. Couple of draft bills in this regard were already pending with the government for several years.

A draft bill proposed by Supreme Court former judge Justice K T Thomas in 2019 suggested that all practices causing bodily injuries should be banned. Another bill drafted by former director general of police A Hemachandran in 2014 provided for three to seven years’ imprisonment to those causing physical or mental injuries by way of supernatural or black magic acts.

Concerns expressed by vested interest groups could have forced the state government not to act on these draft bills, even as many other states already brought in laws against superstitions.

A senior government official said that the state home department already prepared a fresh draft bill and it was now being vetted by the law department. There was a clear view that the proposed bill should not affect any existing religious practices, he said.

Since the CPI(M) government in Kerala had burnt its fingers in the Sabarimala women entry issue, it will be more cautious in dealing with matters involving religious sentiments, sources point out.