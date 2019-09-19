Laxmi Hebbalkar appears before ED in Shivakumar case

Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar appeared before Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday for questioning in connection with investigations into a money laundering case against former Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

Shivakumar, who was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, was shifted to Tihar Jail. Shivakumar was admitted to hospital following health issues on the day he was sent to judicial custody.

Hebbalkar, a close associate of Shivakumar, arrived at the ED office just befor 11 AM following a summons issued to her by the agency.

The Belagavi Rural MLA will be questioned about her links with Shivakumar and investments made by him.

Nayana Motamma, daughter of Congress ex MLA Motamma, accompanied to Hebbalkar.

Earlier, his daughter Aisshwarya was also questioned in the case.

Shivakumar was arrested by the ED earlier this month and is presently in judicial custody. He has filed a bail petition in the court.