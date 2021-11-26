LDF hits out at police over woman's suicide in Kerala

Members of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala flayed the police over the suicide of a young woman on Monday, who held a senior police officer responsible for the extreme step. The development assumed political significance as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is holding the Home portfolio.

The woman, in a purported suicide note, held a circle inspector responsible for her death, following which the officer was suspended on Friday.

CPI(M) senior leader and former minister PK Sreemathi Teacher alleged in a social media post that a section of police officials with criminal tendencies was defaming the Kerala Police, which has many achievements to its credit.

CPI senior leader and former minister C Divakaran also openly flayed the functioning of the police.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman of Aluva in Ernakulam, was found hanging in her house on Monday. A purported suicide note recovered from the spot held a circle inspector responsible for her death as he allegedly tortured her mentally after summoning her to the police station over a domestic violence petition she filed against her husband and family.

The Opposition, Congress, had been staging protests demanding the suspension of the circle inspector over the past three days.

Sources said that there was resentment within the ruling front over the delay in taking action against the police officer, which gave political gains to the Congress. Moreover, a series of allegations, including a nexus of senior police officers with fake antiquity seller Monson Mavunkal, had also come up recently.

Meanwhile, a remand report of the police with regard to the arrest of the woman's husband and his parents said that she faced severe sexual torture from her husband apart from the harassment by his parents over dowry.

