Leadership tussle in AIADMK out in the open; decision on LoP deferred

Five days after the party lost power, the leadership tussle in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) exploded on Friday with Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam locking the horns over holding the crucial post of Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

As the differences between the two leaders, who jointly head the AIADMK, persisted for over four hours, the party postponed the election to Monday.

Panneerselvam, who played the second fiddle to Palaniswami in the previous government, is understood to have thrown his hat in the ring by expressing his wish to be elected as the leader of the AIADMK Legislative Party.

As expected, the proposal met with stiff and strong opposition from the Palaniswami camp which is believed to have patted on its own back for the “best performance” in a losing election – AIADMK won 66 against 61 in 2006 when the party had occupied the Opposition benches in the Assembly last time.

The AIADMK has won 29 seats in Western Tamil Nadu and 18 seats in the Southern part of the state. While Palaniswami hails from the west, OPS belongs to the south.

The point put forth by the EPS side was that the party had won maximum seats from the western region, and the post should rightfully go to Palaniswami. They buttressed their argument by pointing out EPS' whirlwind tour of the state for four months.

Panneerselvam, who had lost his clout in the party, was surprisingly supported by legislators from Southern Tamil Nadu. OPS' limited point was that why should he be the only one who should “sacrifice” every time – it was pointed out that he “gracefully” agreed to announce EPS as the CM face of AIADMK.

It is believed that legislators from southern districts also pinned the blame on EPS' decisions like 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyars for the party's loss.

Unverified videos doting on social media showed counter slogans being raised by OPS and EPS supporters at the Jayalalithaa memorial where the two leaders went to pay respects.

It is believed that legislators were divided on regional lines, and the animosity between the two factions was visible.

“Meeting was a very stormy affair. Though the voices for EPS were more in number, the decision was postponed. Not many thought OPS would ask for the post. And his views cannot be brushed aside just like that. And one should not forget the party is longer in government,” a legislator who attended the meeting told DH.

After the meeting, former minister D Jayakumar, who lost from Royapuram in Chennai, said legislators will meet again on Monday to decide their leader in the Assembly.