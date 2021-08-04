Learn money making skills from Marwadis, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao tells Dalits

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said Dalits should also think and also be skilful like 'Marwadis' when it comes to making money. Rao was addressing people at Vasalamarri, a village adopted by him, to explain the details of 'Dalit Bandhu', an initiative his government is planning to launch for the uplift of the downtrodden.

Huzurabad assembly constituency has been chosen to implement a pilot project of the 'Dalit Bandhu' a scheme to encourage entrepreneurship and self-employment among SCs under which the beneficiary would get Rs 10 lakh.

"Suppose this Rs 10 lakh is given in a Marwadis' locality, you dont have to tell him anything. Within one year he will make that (Rs 10 lakh) into Rs 30 lakh. Will he or not? How will he make it?, Because he knows the line."

"He has an idea how to make money. Even our Dalits, should do that. We should learn those skills," Rao said.

He said Telangana has about 15 to 16 lakh Dalit families and most of them are struggling to make both ends meet.

The Chief Minister said the government is sanctioning Rs 7.60 crore under Dalit Bandhu Scheme covering 76 Dalit families in Vasalamarri.

The beneficiaries under the scheme would be given identity cards in which an electronic chip with a special bar code would be incorporated. The cards would have updated information regarding scheme implementation and its supervision, Rao said.