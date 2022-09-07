Learning initiatives, inclusive growth programmes helped Kerala towns get on UNESCO list

A host of lifelong learning initiatives and inclusive growth programmes helped Thrissur corporation and Nilambur municipality to become Indian members of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC).

Apart from Kerala’s Thrissur and Nilambur, Warangal in Telangana also made it to the network of 294 cities and towns from 75 countries.

Apart from the recognition, becoming a member of the GNLC would also help the local bodies in Thrissur and Nilambur (in Malappuram district) initiate knowledge exchange programmes with other member cities of the GNLC.

It will also help in achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Nilambur’s achievement—considering the town is in the Malappuram district—attains political significance, too, as attempts have often been made by vested interest groups to put the Muslim-dominated district in a bad light.

“UNESCO gives the GNLC membership to urban areas after much scrutiny of the applications of the local bodies concerned. Hence entrance to the global network is indeed an endorsement of the good work of the local bodies,” said Joy Elamon, director of Kerala Institute of Local Administration, which documented the highlights and potentials of Thrissur to be presented before UNESCO.

Thrissur, which is also known as the cultural capital of Kerala, is also known for jewellery making. About 30 per cent of India’s gold ornament manufacturing is said to be done in the district. Thrissur also has a host of higher education institutions, including two major universities, leading skill-training institutes, a police academy and headquarters of many leading financial institutions.

Thrissur corporation mayor M K Varghese told DH that the corporation was initiating various learning programmes for all age groups—from children to the elderly. Cultural activities in the city also keep people, cutting across all ages, engaged. These factors have helped the corporation to become a member of the global network, Varghese said.

Thrissur corporation is also learnt to have started discussions with institutions in the United Kingdom and Australia for knowledge sharing.

Education and social equality measures were the highlights of Nilambur which has a considerable population of Scheduled Caste and Tribe communities also. Nilambur had already attained much attention by achieving fourth-standard and tenth-standard education for all.

Jan Shikshan Sansthan Malappuram director Ummer Koya, who did the documentation for Nilambur municipality, said that the UNESCO recognition would help the local body in getting the Centre’s support for sustainable development and learning initiatives.

Nilambur municipal chairperson Saleem Mattummal said that the municipality would prepare a five-year action plan for programmes in education and skill development