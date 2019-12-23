Left's stand on CAA, UAPA come under fire from within

In an embarrassment to the ruling Left Front in Kerala, CPI, which is a key coalition partner, has questioned the stands taken by the Left Front on CAA and UAPA.

CPI Kerala state secretary Kanam Rajendran said that while opposing CAA, the UAPA also needs to be opposed. But UAPA was invoked against two youth in Kerala recently, he pointed out.

"Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a firm stand that CAA won't be implemented in Kerala. The Left Front should be taking the same stand on UAPA too as the left parties in India had taken a stand against UAPA. Instead, UAPA was invoked in Kerala. The CPM needs to explain on what circumstance UAPA was invoked here even as the party had taken a stand against it," Rajendran told a section of media.

CPM workers, Alan Suhaib and Taha Fazal were held by the police from Kozhikode recently and UAPA invoked against them accusing of Maoist activities.