Legal hurdles over compensation feared after foods in Kerala

As the flood and landslides damaged many houses along the river banks, there are concerns over getting due compensations also.

Local sources said that many houses were situated on lands where the owners were only having possession rights. Many constructions were even suspected to be done without following the norms. For these reasons, the government will have legal restrictions in allowing compensations.

During the 2018 major floods across Kerala, the authorities came across a similar issue. The compensations were not in accordance with the actual loss suffered by the house owners.

Revenue department sources said that the state government was likely to a decision in favour of the affected.

