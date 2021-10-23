Hurdles over compensation feared after foods in Kerala

Legal hurdles over compensation feared after foods in Kerala

Local sources said that many houses were situated on lands where the owners were only having possession rights

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Kottayam,
  • Oct 23 2021, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 20:36 ist

As the flood and landslides damaged many houses along the river banks, there are concerns over getting due compensations also.

Local sources said that many houses were situated on lands where the owners were only having possession rights. Many constructions were even suspected to be done without following the norms. For these reasons, the government will have legal restrictions in allowing compensations.

Also Read | Battlefields left behind by the nature's fury in Kerala 

During the 2018 major floods across Kerala, the authorities came across a similar issue. The compensations were not in accordance with the actual loss suffered by the house owners.

Revenue department sources said that the state government was likely to a decision in favour of the affected.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
floods
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indy autonomous cars gear up for race without drivers

Indy autonomous cars gear up for race without drivers

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

How you can make your social media a happier place

How you can make your social media a happier place

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

 