The Nair Service Society (NSS), a forum of the Hindu-Nair community in Kerala, has sent a legal notice to Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena for criticising the 'right distant' stand taken by it during the bypoll on Monday.

During the previous elections, the NSS used to take an equidistant stand. The NSS's call for the right distant stand this time favoured the Congress, as the NSS openly flayed the left-front and the BJP.

The left front alleged that NSS was playing a communal card to woo voters. In this context, Meena said at a press conference that it was better that communal outfits stay away from openly favouring any political parties during elections. He added that the NSS should have continued with its equidistant stand, instead of announcing a right distant stand.

Provoked at this, NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair sent a legal notice to Meena.