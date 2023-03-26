Legendary Malayalam actor and former MP Innocent passes away

Known actor and former Lok Sabha MP from Kerala Innocent passed away in Kochi on Sunday at the age of 75.

Innocent, who hailed from Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, was under treatment at a private hospital in Kochi for the last couple of weeks. His condition had been over the last few days. His death was declared by Sunday night.

Cancer survivor Innocent had acted in around 750 films, mostly Malayalam as well as some in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. Though Innocent was popularly known for comic roles, he had also acted in many serious roles.

Innocent won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as left-front backed independent candidate from Chalakudy in Thrissur. In 2019 he lost to Benny Behanan of the Congress. He had won local body election at Irinjalakuda municipality in 1979.

His acting career began through stage plays in the 1970s. He had won many awards including second best actor award thrice in Kerala State Film awards. He was the president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists for more than ten years in a row.

Innocent is survived by wife and son. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Innocent.