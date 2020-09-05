Leopard creating panic in Karnataka trapped

Leopard creating panic in Karnataka trapped

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 05 2020, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 15:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

A leopard that has been creating panic among the people for the last few days at Vijayanagara Kodi in Udupi district, fell into a trap laid by the forest department early on Saturday. The local people had complained to the forest department of the leopard which had ventured out of the forests and devoured livestock and pet animals in recent days.

The department took prompt action and laid a cage with a dog as bait in the area where the animal got trapped. Forest department sources said the female leopard was around three-and-a-half years old. The animal will be let off inside the forests later, they said.

Karnataka
Leopard caught
Udupi

